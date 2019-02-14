Michael Vincent Gatto



Merritt Island, FL - Michael Vincent Gatto, a very special man, left this world holding the hand of his Savior on February 11, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was 93 years old.



Mike was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Nuncy and Mamie Gatto on October 14, 1925. After graduating from high school during World War II, he joined the Marine Corps and spent three years serving in the Pacific, including the battle of Okinawa. After the war, he enrolled in Louisiana State University where he completed his education and then went to work for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he spent twenty-two years rising to the position of Sales and Marketing Manager for the Kelly Springfield Tire Company. In 1970, Mike left Goodyear and purchased a tire dealership in Melbourne, and today Gatto's Tires and Auto Service has stores throughout Brevard County. Mike's daughter, Pam Gatto, is President of the company, and Mike's grandsons Mike and Scott McHenry and grandson in law, Mike Nevin, make Gatto's Tires and Auto Service a three-generation family company.



Mike has participated in and led many civic and not for profit organizations in the county, serving as President of the Eau Gallie Rotary Club, Vice Mayor of the city of Melbourne, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Melbourne Airport Authority, Chairman of Health First, Commodore of the Eau Gallie Yacht Club and Founding Member and President of the Spacecoast Tiger Bay Club. In 2000, he was honored by the Junior Achievement of East Central Florida and inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.



Mike is survived by his wife, Carole, his son Ed Gatto (Kellie), daughters Pam Gatto (John Gallo) and Mimi Hammond (Greg) and step son Brett Dowden (Summer). He is also survived by his grandchildren Mike McHenry (Beverly), Scott McHenry, Alli Nevin (Mike) Eddie Gatto, Katti Gatto, and Kristina Herndon (Marc). Mike has eight great grandchildren: Abby, Olivia, Trip, Mason, and Piper McHenry, Julia and Justin Nevin, and Sofie Herndon.



Calling hours will be Friday, February 15th from 4pm-7pm at Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday February 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. www.brownliemaxwell.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary