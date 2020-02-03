Services
More Obituaries for Michael Wellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wellman

Michael Wellman Obituary
Michael Wellman

Melbourne - On January 23, 2020, Michael David Wellman went to Heaven. Beloved son, brother, and uncle, he will always be remembered for his bright spirit, gentle ways, his fighting spirit and his love of church and family. He was preceeded in death by his father, Donald R. Wellman. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Wellman; brothers, Thomas E. Wellman and Danny Wellman; sister, Jamie Lankford (Steve) and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be February 8, 2020, at Eau Gallie Baptist Church with a visitation at 10:30am and service at 11:00 am. 1501 W. Eau Gallie Blvd. Melbourne FL, 32935.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
