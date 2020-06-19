Mildred A. Fraser
Mildred A. Fraser

Rockledge - On June 8, 2020, Mildred A. Fraser passed away at Palm Cottages in Rockledge, FL. Born August 28, 1924 in VA to the late Harvey and Bessie Stewart, she was one of nine children. Millie grew up and attended schools in DC, and also lived in NJ and MD. Before working at DoD, she and her late husband, Alvin E. Fraser, owned a tailor shop in DC. She retired from NASA in FL. Millie spent her life caring for family, friends, and church members, and made turbans and pillows for cancer patients. She enjoyed entertaining, boating, golfing, sewing, etc. There will be a private service at Brevard Memorial in Cocoa, FL




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
