Mildred Davis
Titusville - Life Book of Mildred Davis Chapter 1 - Born in Holden WV November 27, 1932. to Jay and Jenny Webb. She was Preceded in Death by her sister Patty. Chapter 2 - Header reads, "Logan man marries "Big Ugly Woman"". Big Ugly is where her family is from and where her surviving family congregate still today. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Floyd Davis. They were married 66 Years. Chapter 3 - She had 2 children, Joan, deceased, married to Bill Anderson, 2 children Angel and Jay. Carol, married to Bob Anderson, 3 children, Mindy, Robert, and Debby. She had 7 beautiful great grand-children. She was one of the original employees that opened the Sears store in Titusville. Final Chapter - She passed on Friday, June 14 2019.She will be greatly missed. Epilogue- She was welcomed into Heaven. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 17, 2019