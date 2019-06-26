Mildred "Millie" Rayburn



Cocoa - Mildred "Millie" Rayburn passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Van Wert, Ohio on June 20, 2019. Millie was born on December 29, 1935 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Englebert and Alma Lightfoot. At a very early age, she and her family moved from Louisiana to east Texas where she later met and married her late husband, William Burr "Tex" Rayburn Jr. In 1957, Tex and Millie moved to Florida in pursuit of a fresh start and to raise their family.



She was a founding member, mentor, and teacher of First Assembly of God of Cocoa, where she continued to be an active participant until 2012.



In her younger years, Millie, along with her husband, were passionately involved in sheltering and caring for many of Florida's foster children, and in the end of their fostering endeavor, 2 of the State's children became a permanent addition to their existing family. In Millie's golden years, she participated with great enthusiasm in the building of a church in Africa. During her time there, she assisted in teaching the children of the village about the love of the Savior, Jesus. Sharing her faith about the Lord with them brought her great joy.



Later, Millie volunteered at Wuesthoff Memorial Hospital in Rockledge, Florida. Helping and loving those around her brought fulfillment and joy to her heart.



Millie was proceeded in death by her husband, William Burr Rayburn Jr. and son Frank Wayne Rayburn. She is survived by her children: Bruce Rayburn, William (Bill) Rayburn III, Beverly Rayburn and Wendy Rayburn Montgomery. Her son-in-law, George Montgomery, and daughter-in-law, Sherri Rayburn. Her grandchildren: Rachel, Danielle, Michael, Frank, Tracey, and Mikayla. And also by her great-grandchildren: Ava and Bree.



Millie will be best remembered for her selflessness, tender heart, giving spirit, and her deep faith and love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She touched many lives during her time here, and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.



Family and friends will be received at Wylie Baxley Funeral Home (1360 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place at Wylie Baxley Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Brevard Memorial Park (320 Spring Street, Frontenac, FL 32927)



Devoted wife, mother, and friend. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary