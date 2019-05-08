|
Mildred Watrous
Melbourne - Mildred Thomas Watrous, 91, of Melbourne, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA to the late William McClung and Mildred McLaughlin Thomas and graduated from Jefferson Senior High School.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Raymond Langworthy Watrous, Jr. and survived by her son, ten grand-children and three great grandsons.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Steeles Tavern, VA.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 8, 2019