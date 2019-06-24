Miles D Igo



Suntree - Miles D Igo, 93 passed away on May 17, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida. He was the husband of Betty McCluskey-Igo. They shared ten years of marriage together. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Nine Igo.



Miles was born the first of four children on August 31, 1925, to parents Ernest and Lena Tucker Igo in Franklin Township, Kosciusko County, Indiana. Miles graduated from Mentone High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS San Jacinto aircraft carrier during World War II.



He is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Myra Haley, grandchildren Meredith and Mason, and his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Wayne Smalley,



Miles was known to be an astute businessman. He formed Sofamor Danek, where he patented tools for use in back surgeries. Eventually, this company was sold to Medtronic, a major player in orthopedic surgical equipment. The patented back system is still in use today,



Miles and his first wife, Maxine, moved to the Suntree area in 1992. He purchased all undeveloped land owned at that time by the Fairfield Company. He and his daughter incorporated as Suntree Partners.



He was an avid golfer. Miles loved to play the Suntree courses with his many friends and golf buddies. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and generosity to those whose lives he touched.



After the death of his first wife, Miles married Betty McCluskey on October 16, 2009.



As per his wishes, there is to be no memorial or visitation. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary