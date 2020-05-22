Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn

5/9/1982 - 3/29/2020

Celebration of Life May 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm Discover Life Church 3550 W Eau Gallie Blvd Melbourne FL 32934. All are Welcome.

Reception to follow Celebration of Life 2901 Harlock Road, Melbourne, 32934.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 22 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved