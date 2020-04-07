Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Ghiz-Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Ghiz-Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie Ghiz-Flynn Obituary
Mollie Ghiz-Flynn

Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn, 37, the daughter of Jack and Marilyn Chi-Chi (Cox) Ghiz, died Sunday, March 29, in a diving accident. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy. She is survived by her husband, Sean Flynn, her brothers Jack, Jr, Joshua, Nickolas and Samuel and her sister, Tiffany. She had 14 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces and one great nephew. Mollie loved each one a special way and she will be greatly missed by all. Her Celebration of Life will be held on May 9th, her birthday, if the quarantine is ended.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -