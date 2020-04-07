|
Mollie Ghiz-Flynn
Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn, 37, the daughter of Jack and Marilyn Chi-Chi (Cox) Ghiz, died Sunday, March 29, in a diving accident. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy. She is survived by her husband, Sean Flynn, her brothers Jack, Jr, Joshua, Nickolas and Samuel and her sister, Tiffany. She had 14 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces and one great nephew. Mollie loved each one a special way and she will be greatly missed by all. Her Celebration of Life will be held on May 9th, her birthday, if the quarantine is ended.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020