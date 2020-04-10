|
Mollie Ghiz-Flynn
Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn was born on May 9, 1982 at Wuesthoff Hospital in Rockledge, Florida. She left this earth on March 29, 2020 while diving with her husband Sean Thomas Flynn in Riviera Beach, FL. She is survived by her parents Marilyn Chi-Chi (Cox) Ghiz and Jack Theodore Ghiz Sr. (Margaret) and is the youngest of one of the largest and well-known families in Melbourne, FL. She has five brothers: Jack Jr. (Amy), Jeremy (7/13/69-6/4/16, Jennifer), Joshua (Sheena), Nickolaus (Karin), and Samuel (Casey). She has one sister, named Tiffany (Tali). She was very involved in each of her nieces' and nephews' lives: Joshua, Alisha, Melissa, Jesse, Drew, Logan, Chayse, Jacob, Ava, Ashleigh, Cassie, Sebastian, Josh, Eli, Dominick, Kaley, Regan, Kinzey, and a baby boy, who is due in July. Even her "Greats" knew she was always there for them: Hazel, Elizabeth, Liam, Meredith, and a baby boy, who is due in October.
Sean and Mollie's love story should be an award-winning novel because you could see the love that they shared for each other, as it is more than words could ever describe. Their lives joined as one on July 1, 2017 in a beautiful riverside ceremony and Mollie gained a wonderful mother-in-law, Marva Jeannine Flynn, and as a bonus she gained Madison Jeannine Flynn as a stepdaughter.
The story of Mollie is difficult for me to put into words because she was amazing in so many ways. In fact, if you were in her presence you knew she was special, from her beauty to her no-nonsense personality; you always knew where you stood with her. She was a master at planning any kind of event, she even planned her own wedding and it was breathtaking!
Mollie's family moved around Florida for five years before coming back and settling in Melbourne. During her time in Orlando, she worked with students who had disabilities, maximizing the amount of people she helped by learning sign language. In her early adult years, she continued her mission by working with young adults who were diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and taught them life skills so they could live on their own. Additionally, she was constantly encouraging the ones she loved by motivating each one in her own special way. She was always looking out for others, sometimes before herself.
She did amateur modeling in her teen years that helped to prepare her for many years of looking beautiful. Her bravery was unbelievable and from a young age she had no fear. Her family would frequent the waterparks, where she barely made the height restrictions on the scariest rides. But nothing was going to stop her from getting on and riding them; she was fearless. She spent some time on the swim team in Orlando at the neighborhood pool, which may have started her love for the water.
Mollie graduated from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, FL as a member of the Class of 2000. During her high school years, she was on the track-and-field team as a shot-put thrower. Later she was a lifeguard at Patrick Air Force Base, where her bond with her brother Jeremy grew stronger. She also got certified for CPR and utilized that by teaching young children to swim. She even taught her own nieces and nephews to swim as well!
She was almost a lifelong resident of Melbourne, FL and to say she knew half the town would be an understatement. She spent many years mixing spirits for the locals and forming lifelong friendships with many of the customers who adored her. She also found a love of poker during this time, which would end up being the focus of her weekly "Date Night" with her husband Sean. She was the baby of the family, but you couldn't tell, as she was the one who could keep everyone motivated. Mollie and Sean as a team ran Landscape Depot in Rockledge and Palm Bay for the past six years. She trained and worked with a variety of people in this town throughout her life and they all knew that Mollie was there for them no matter what. She was able to take control of any situation to ensure nothing or no one felt left out or forgotten. No matter what was put in front of our "Baby Girl," Mollie would excel and supersede anyone's expectations! She worked alongside her father and brother Nick for the family business for many years. During her college years she studied and enjoyed photography.
Mollie treasured Sean and the life they shared. Sean was the only one who broke through her hard, outer persona, and he fell in love with the sweet, loving, compassionate, and beautiful Mollie her family had always known. Mollie touched many lives and will be remembered dearly as her spirit lives on through her actions, friends, and her beloved family members.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020