Morris (Buzz) Einhorn
Melbourne - Morris (Buzz) Joseph Einhorn, 97, of Melbourne, FL was called home to heaven on October 4, 2020.
Buzz was born in Tarrytown, NY on September 16, 1923 and graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in Elmsford, NY in June of 1942.
Buzz married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Senkbeil, on April 8, 1944 and together they raised two children Morris Jr. and Karl.
Buzz served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and saw action in both the Atlantic and the Pacific. He later served in the U.S. Air Force until he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1964. Buzz and Marilyn moved to Virginia in 1965 and Buzz was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he worked until he retired in 1979.
After Buzz retired from the FAA he and Marilyn sold their home in Middelburg, VA, loaded their 6 cats and numerous houseplants in a rented RV, and drove to Satellite Beach, FL in search of year round golf weather and a new place to start the next chapter of their life. Buzz and Marilyn built their first home in Brevard County on Tortoise Island, where they lived for 4 years and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In 1987 they built a home in Viera where they lived until moving to the Brennity in 2013 after Marilyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. After Buzz and Marilyn moved to Viera they joined the Faith Viera Lutheran Church where Buzz became the championship pitcher for the church softball league -- even at 84, he could zing the ball in there and was also one of the best hitters.
Once Buzz was settled in the Brennity, he was quick to develop a set of resident golfing buddies to tap for a foursome for his weekly golf outings. Buzz also eagerly participated in the Senior Games events held every year at the Brennity where he won numerous awards.
Buzz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marilyn, youngest son Karl, sister Blanche Schutjer, and grandson Michael.
Buzz is survived by sister Shirley Conway, son Morris Jr., three grandchildren Mark, Barbara Brown, and Ericka Kendall, six great grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Morris wishes to thank Dr. Rodney Beasley and all the staff at Viera Hospital who took care of his Dad during his final days and Dr. Craig Snow, Buzz's primary care physician for the wonderful care he provided throughout the years.
Morris would also like to thank the staff of the Brennity at Melbourne for providing a comfortable and friendly community for Buzz to call home during the last years of his life.
Morris wants to especially thank Pastor Ron Meyr of the Faith Viera Lutheran Church for the inspiration, counseling, and comfort he provided his Dad and for being a faithful friend Buzz could turn to in both good times and bad.
Buzz will be interned at the National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA on October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Details for a memorial service for Buzz will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to one of Buzz's many favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC).
Online condolences can be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rockledge-fl