Morris Hallum, SR



Mims - We celebrate the life of Morris Mitchell Hallum Sr "Junior, Poppy, Dad" as he transitioned from this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on July 14, 2020. Morris was 89 years old.



Morris is predeceased by two daughters: Melanie, and Melinda Hallum. Morris is survived by his wife of 65 years Arlene, and children; Morris Hallum Jr (Elizabeth), and Marcella Taylor (Mark). Poppy has eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two more on the way; Carley Buckingham (Scott, Collins) of Louisville, Kentucky; Mindy Minthorn (Ryan, Dylan, Evan) of Stephens, Georgia; Morgan Finch (John, Anna, Ruth) of Jacksonville, Florida; Joshua Taylor (Candace, Trinity, Maksim) of Seattle, Washington; Brett and Garrett Mitchell of Titusville, Florida; Jennifer Taylor (Dwight, Jonah, & Becca) of Titusville, Florida; and Stephanie Taylor-Hans (Samantha, Amelia) of Davie, Florida.



Morris was born in Blue Ridge Georgia in 1931 - the oldest of ten children - to Samuel and Etta Mae Hallum. Life evolves to memories as he shared stories of a life with the love of his life - Arlene and four children, accounts of life as a farming family in the Blue Ridge Mountains, dedication to the growth of the local Florida citrus industry, and enthusiasm in the creation of agricultural inventions. His energy could fill the room with laughter as he shared his version of hunting the Florida flatlands (before I-95), the Georgia Mountains, fishing in a healthy Indian River Lagoon, and harmless pranks on others.



Immediate family have surrounded us with appreciated love; Juanita Woodall (Jim) of Blue Ridge, Georgia; Mary Price (Jack) of Ellijay, Georgia; Betty Woods (Harold), Jeanette Paynter, JD Hallum (Janie), and Marty Adkison of Scottsmoor, Florida; Grover Hallum (Debbie) of Virginia, Sister-in-Laws Virginia (John, Jennifer, Courtney, Serge, and Isabelle) of Oak Hill, Florida; and Maxine Watson of Titusville, Florida.



As we give God the Glory for a fulfilled life, we acknowledge dad's belief to slow down, enjoy the day, and make memories with those you love. We extend our gratitude to the healing hands of Parrish Medical Center physicians and nursing staff, as well as care providers with Hospice of St Francis. God is good, and in all things we give thanks!



Graveside Services will be conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10 am Sunday, July 19, 2020 by North Brevard Funeral Home.









