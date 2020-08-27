Mortimer Patchen



Boca Raton - Mortimer Patchen, formerly from Harrison, NY, passed away from natural causes on August 13, 2020. He was 3 weeks shy of his 101st birthday. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Maxine, of 76 years, his 2 daughters, Kip Patchen (James Roemer) of Palm Bay, FL, Robin Klein (Peter) of Rye Brook, NY his son Jeffrey of Las Vegas, NV a grandson, Brian Frattarola Foster (Scott), a granddaughter, Nicole Klein Shaffer (Keith) and 4 great-grandchildren, Kayla and Emmy Shaffer, Silas and Sloane Foster. He was predeceased by his grandson, Steven Harry Klein, his brother, Leroy, and sister, Muriel Patchen, his parents, Frieda and Harry Patchen of Port Chester, NY.



Mortimer Patchen graduated from James Madison HS in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. While attending college at night, he managed the factory of EMCO Porcelain Enamel Company, the family business located in Port Chester, which had over 100 employees. He graduated from NYU School of Engineering with a Bachelors degree in both Mechanical Engineering and a degree in Business Management. In 1943 upon graduating, Mort enlisted in the Army Air Corps and entered basic training in Camp Seymour Johnson in Greensboro, NC. After completing basic, he was sent to pre-flight camp at Stuttgart, AR and then Gunnery School in Laredo, TX. He was assigned to Davis Monthan Air Base in AZ where air crews were formed. In August on furlough, he married his sweetheart, Maxine Goldberg of Brooklyn. Shortly after, he was deployed overseas to Luzon, New Guinea, Ryukyus, Sothern Philippines, in the Western Pacific where he served for two years as an Aerial Nose Gunner in a B24 Liberator. He and his crew flew 47 successful missions over two years. While in the Pacific, his final combat mission was to fly top cover with his crew over the USS Missouri while General McArthur was on deck signing the Armistice Agreement with the Japanese. For his commitment to duty and dedication to service SGT Patchen received the following medals: The American Service Medal, Philippines Liberation Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal, Air Medal with Oak Cluster, World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Mort was honorably discharged and released from service January 1946.



Re-entering civilian life, Mort went back to managing EMCO, which manufactured steel cabinets that were sold to retail and department stores and other home products. They also manufactured products for the US Government such as ammunition boxes, post office relay boxes, and other products for the military. In 1970, as the economy changed EMCO's building was converted into industrial rental property under MM&L Realty. Mort then started 2 companies, KIP Construction and KIP Building. He became a builder and developer of residential homes and condominiums. At age 75, Mort opened Byram Self Storage in Port Chester, NY and in 2002 opened New Haven Self Storage, CT. He continued to work well into his 90's.



Mort was an active member of Community Synagogue of Rye since its founding in 1948. He served as President from 1964-1966. For Mort, family came first. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a mentor to his children and grandchildren. Mort was always there to listen and instilled independent thinking. He encouraged them to make their own decisions and was supportive, even if he disagreed. He was compassionate, kind, humble and had a great sense of humor. His infectious smile would light up a room. Mort was always willing to help others in need. His charities of choice were The Familial Dysautonomia Foundation, NYC, NY, and the Rye Community Synagogue Steven Harry Klein Membership Fund, among a host of other charities.



Due to the Covid-19 there will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.









