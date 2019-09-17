|
Myriam V. Rodriguez
Palm Bay - Myriam V. Rodriguez, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born to the late Jose T. Rodriguez and Julia Rivera in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on April 7, 1934. A devout follower of Christ, Myriam was intimately involved in her faith. She served as an integral member of the ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Melbourne for over 20 years. Passionate and ambitious, she was always active in the lives of her community and that of her family; always giving when she could and never faltering in her ideals to spread light and love throughout her life. Myriam touched everyone she met with kindness and will be remembered for her positivity and constant belief that we all have a powerful purpose here on this Earth. Myriam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Grace and Scott Hurley; two sons, Luis F. Rivera and Luis A. Rivera; four grandchildren, Carlos Negron, Luis "Guisoncito" Fernando, Yomeiska Rivera and Reina Rivera. Myriam will be interred in her hometown of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 17, 2019