Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Myriam Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myriam V. Rodriguez


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myriam V. Rodriguez Obituary
Myriam V. Rodriguez

Palm Bay - Myriam V. Rodriguez, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born to the late Jose T. Rodriguez and Julia Rivera in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on April 7, 1934. A devout follower of Christ, Myriam was intimately involved in her faith. She served as an integral member of the ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Melbourne for over 20 years. Passionate and ambitious, she was always active in the lives of her community and that of her family; always giving when she could and never faltering in her ideals to spread light and love throughout her life. Myriam touched everyone she met with kindness and will be remembered for her positivity and constant belief that we all have a powerful purpose here on this Earth. Myriam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Grace and Scott Hurley; two sons, Luis F. Rivera and Luis A. Rivera; four grandchildren, Carlos Negron, Luis "Guisoncito" Fernando, Yomeiska Rivera and Reina Rivera. Myriam will be interred in her hometown of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now