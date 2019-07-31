|
|
N. Frank Fain, Jr. M.D.
Melbourne, FL - Norman Francis Fain, Jr. M.D., 87, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Army Signal Corps serving in Korea, Graduate of Florida State University, Member of KA Fraternity, past Board Member of the Seminole Boosters, Life Member of the FSU Alumni Association, National Seminole Booster Chairman (1991), Foundation Board Member, Brevard Seminole Club and the FSU Flying High Circus. He was enshrined into membership of the FSU Circle of Gold.
He graduated from the Medical College of Alabama in 1962, opened his practice in Melbourne in October of 1963 until retirement in 1995. He was a member of the AMA, FMA and Past President of the Brevard County Medical Society.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years Jo Ann, daughters Lynne Fain, Laurie (Philip) Greenwald step sons John (Rosemary) Gamin, Robert (Tammy) Gamin, grandchildren Robert, Mary Sylvia, Jared, Ethan, Jackson, Piper, Tanner and Morgan and a sister Mary Jo (Robert) Allman.
Family visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm at the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be Saturday August 24th at 1pm in the First Baptist Church, Quincy, FL.
The family requests donations in his memory be made to Seminole Boosters, P.O. Box 1353, Tallahassee, FL 32302. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019