Nancy A. Welcher



Titusville - Nancy Welcher, age 77 from Titusville, Florida passed away May 19,2020. She is survived by a brother, two daughters and four grandchildren. Nancy loved the beach, catching crabs and visits to the dog park with her beloved Leah. Service will be held 4:00pm on June 4, 2020 at First Christian Church. Located at 2880 W. Jay Jay Rd, Titusville, Florida. Instead of flowers family request donations to First Christian Church.









