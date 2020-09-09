Nancy Ann Dugan



Nancy Ann Dugan, 58, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020.



She was born November 8, 1961 in Kingston, New York. In 1962 Nancy moved with her parents and siblings to Satellite Beach, FL and graduated from Satellite High School in 1979.



Nancy moved to St Augustine in the late 1980's and worked in the auto industry until 2001 when she began working for the City of St Augustine's Purchasing Division. She retired in 2015.



She was predeceased by her parents, Owen and Helen Dugan, and her brother Timothy.



Nancy will be remembered by her loving husband Bob Konen; her son, Justin Howe; her brothers Patrick and Kevin (Diane) Dugan; her step-children, Robert & Teresa, James & Shannon, Jenny & Robert, Timothy & Tiffany, Katie & Paul, and Steven & Autumn; her nephews & nieces Michael, Owen, Cameron, Steven, Molly, Brighid and Paige; 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.



A memorial with her family and friends will be arranged at a later date.



Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store