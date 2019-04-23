|
Nancy "Kay" Armer
Rockledge - Passed away peacefully at Cedar Creek Assisted Living at the age of 80. Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children Chip (Michelle) of Bradenton, FL and Shannon Gursky (Rich) of Merritt Island, FL. Beloved Grandmother to Kayla, JacqueLynn, Bo, Marisa, Richard, Connor and Christopher. Fondly remembered by her mother-in-law, Beryl Armer. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Harry of 54 years. Kay was born in Bushnell, FL to Lee and Kathlyn Bourquardez. Kay enjoyed sewing, shopping, dining out with her friends, travelling and spending time with her grandkids.
Friends and Family will be received at the Rockledge United Methodist Church (1935 S. Fisk Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955) on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 9:30 am with services to follow at 10 am. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Webster, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 23, 2019