Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Rockledge United Methodist Church
1935 S. Fisk Blvd
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rockledge United Methodist Church
1935 S. Fisk Blvd
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Armer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy "Kay" Armer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy "Kay" Armer Obituary
Nancy "Kay" Armer

Rockledge - Passed away peacefully at Cedar Creek Assisted Living at the age of 80. Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children Chip (Michelle) of Bradenton, FL and Shannon Gursky (Rich) of Merritt Island, FL. Beloved Grandmother to Kayla, JacqueLynn, Bo, Marisa, Richard, Connor and Christopher. Fondly remembered by her mother-in-law, Beryl Armer. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Harry of 54 years. Kay was born in Bushnell, FL to Lee and Kathlyn Bourquardez. Kay enjoyed sewing, shopping, dining out with her friends, travelling and spending time with her grandkids.

Friends and Family will be received at the Rockledge United Methodist Church (1935 S. Fisk Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955) on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 9:30 am with services to follow at 10 am. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Webster, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
Download Now