Nancy Combs Harper



Viera - Passed away peacefully at The Brennity at Melbourne on February 22, 2019. Special thanks to all of her wonderful caregivers over the past several years who supported and cared for her, including the staff of Hospice of Health First.



Nancy, 88, was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Harvey M. Harper, Jr. USMC (ret.). Nancy was born in West Virginia and then moved with her parents to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she met her future husband, Harvey. Together, Nancy and Harvey raised their three children as they moved around the world to serve our Country. Nancy also had her own career and worked for many years at the Hecht Company. After her retirement, Nancy moved from Virginia to Indian River Colony Club in Viera, traveled around the world with her family and good friends, and became a 'professional volunteer' helping many others in her local community including at the Viera V.A. Medical Center, the Foosaner Art Museum, and the Indian River Colony Club. Nancy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Poe, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Harper. Known as `Gumball' to her extended family and friends, Nancy is survived by her son Steve Harper and her daughter Betsy Cook (Bill); 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Harper, Andrew Cook (Martha), Ryan Harper, Kaitlyn Wolf (Patrick), and Sarah Cook; as well as 5 great-grandchildren Aaron Cook, Evan Wolf, Luke Wolf, Harper Wolf, and Charlotte Cook and many friends across the country.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Nancy's well-lived life will be held at a later date with her future internment at Arlington National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy's wish that any memorial donations be made to the Indian River Colony Club Foundation (1936 Freedom Drive, Melbourne, Florida 32940) for the benefit of those in need in our local community. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary