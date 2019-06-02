Nancy F. Welch



Satellite Beach - Mrs. Nancy F. Welch, 96, passed away on April 3, 2019 surrounded by loving family members and caregivers. Nancy was born September 16, 1922 to Stephen and Maria Zinuk in Loverna, Saskatchewan, Canada. She grew up in Lucky Lake, Saskatchewan and earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Saskatchewan in 1942. While at the University, she met her husband, Dr. A. Philip Welch, as a fellow student. After graduation at age 19, she married Philip and interned at a teaching hospital in eastern Canada to become a dietician. They were married for 73 years until his death in January 2016.



At the end of World War II in 1945, after Philip completed sea duty in the North Atlantic as a Lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Navy, she and Philip immigrated to the United States. She began an over 60-year career as a dietician. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and a Registered Dietician. By the 1970s, she had built up a large consulting practice comprising small hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities in central Florida. She maintained the practice until finally retiring in her mid-80s.



Outside of her work, Nancy was an inveterate gardener. She gifted many family members, neighbors and friends over the years with her orchids and bromeliads. She took pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Philip were also big fans of mariachi music, and for many years regularly visited EPCOT to listen to the Mariachi Cobre band.



She is survived by her children Deirdre Holden, Stephanie (James) Males, Richard (Diane) Welch, Rebecca (William) Munsell, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. One of her daughters, a granddaughter and a niece were named after her.



A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Melbourne, FL on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Keep Brevard Beautiful.