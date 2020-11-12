Nancy H Lewis
Cape Canaveral - Though we will never again be whole without her, we encourage you to bridge the void in humanity engendered by her loss. Simple actions will serve to memorialize Nancy more than words ever will: love others as you love yourself; suffer the little children; and paraphrasing St. Francis, honor and assist all animals as they are brothers of man through creation.
Nancy is survived by her sons Nick (Nicole) Lucchesi, of Orlando, Florida, and Kyle Lewis of Port St. Johns, Florida; brothers Lawrence M. (Terry) Harvey of Orange Park, Florida; Richard E. (Darlene) Harvey of Titusville, Florida: and sister Karen Shamlin of Merritt Island, Florida. Perhaps her proudest achievements were her grandchildren Adalyn Rose and Jaxon Cole Lucchesi, of Orlando, Florida.
Family will receive friends from 1pm until 2 pm on Saturday, November 28 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2pm. More information is available at www.WylieBaxleyMerrittIsland.com
Monetary donations in her memory may be made to the Health First Hospice Homecare or the Brevard Humane Society.