Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Un. Methodist Church
Satellite Beach, FL
Nancy Mabrey Obituary
Nancy Mabrey

Melbourne, FL - Nancy Mabrey, 95, of Melbourne passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019. She was the retired Office Manager for the Melbourne Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Satellite Beach and PEO.

Survivors include her niece Ann Montgomery, great niece and nephew Sally and Keith Montgomery and great-great-nephew Castleman. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 17th at 11am in the First Un. Methodist Church of Satellite Beach.

If desired the family requests donations to The First United Methodist Church of Satellite Beach for the Children's Home. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019
