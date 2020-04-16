|
Nancy Morgan Janokaitis
Satellite Beach - Nancy Morgan Janokaitis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home in Satellite Beach with family at her side. She was 86 years old. Her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Morgan, preceded her in death.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Judy McGee of Melbourne and Janey Janokaitis and partner Tom Cutler of Melbourne; son John Janokaitis and wife, Mary, of Cocoa Beach; four grandchildren, Mitchell McGee of New York City, Christian McGee of Melbourne, Jeana Janokaitis of Melbourne and Jimmy Fielding of Titusville; and close friends, Cindy and Rick Kane of Satellite Beach and Matt Kane of Davie, FL.
Born in Lakewood, Ohio on September 30, 1933, Nancy graduated from Penn Hall Prep School in Chambersburg, PA in 1951 and Penn Hall Junior College in 1954.
A Midwestern lady from Cleveland, Nancy spent her formative years enjoying summer vacations in Fort Lauderdale visiting relatives and was eventually employed at the well-known Higbee's department store on Cleveland's Euclid Avenue. She was married on July 3, 1954 in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
Her husband's burgeoning aerospace career took the couple to Baltimore and Berea, Ohio (where he worked at NACA/NASA's then Lewis Research Center) before moving permanently to Satellite Beach in 1958.
As the gentle matriarch of the Janokaitis family, Nancy proudly supported her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. She often volunteered to work at the various schools her children attended - Sea Park Elementary, DeLaura Junior High and Satellite High School - and could always be counted on to attend their after-school sports and activities.
She was also a devoted dog and cat lover and spent plenty of time and money ensuring every stray dog or cat in the neighborhood was fixed, fed and had a home (usually one of her children's former bedrooms).
A member of Patrick Air Force Base's Officer's Club since the early 1960s, Nancy would enjoy celebrating special family events through the years at Ramon's, Bernard's Surf, The Chart House, Rusty's, Matt's Casbah, and Slow & Low Bar-b-que.
No words can truly describe the positive impact she had on the lives of her family. She was kind-hearted, humorous, patient, generous with both time and money, and a sports fan in a house-divided between Buckeyes, Browns, Gators, Noles, and Knights.
She was the glue that kept her family together and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Everything that we are, or ever hope to be, we owe to our Mom, Nancy Janokaitis.
Services for the family will be held at a later date.
Donations in Nancy's memory, if desired, can be made to Hospice of St. Francis (https://www.hosffoundation.org/donate) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at Jdrf.org/donate.
