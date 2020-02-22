Services
Nancy R. Joseph Obituary
Nancy R. Joseph

Indialantic - Nancy R. Joseph, 89, of Indialantic, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, with her children at her side. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bill; and is survived by her children, Andrea, Ken, Cynthia, and Leslie; and her granddaughters, Lili and Grace.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Nancy moved to Indialantic with her family in 1969, raised her children and worked at Harris Corporation for many years. She was known for her generosity and always had time to lend a hand or an ear to anyone who asked. Nancy loved to cook and bake for her friends and family, was an avid tennis player for years, played the piano, embroidered beautiful pictures, and enjoyed Bible Studies at her church.

Nancy took great pride and pleasure in her civic responsibilities; she served several terms as Precinct Captain in Indialantic and was a passionate and tireless volunteer, particularly on Getting Out The Vote. In 2008, she received a Volunteer Appreciation Award for her many years of exemplary service with the Space Coast Progressives.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Saturday, February 21, at 1pm at Ammen Family Funeral Home, 1001 Hickory St., in Melbourne. Online condolences can be made at: afcfcare.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Candlelighters of Brevard, 321-728-5600.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
