Nancy Slogar
Titusville - Nancy Marie Slogar, 86, of Titusville passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Hospice of St. Francis surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born to the late James and Marie Tierney on September 5, 1933 in Nyack, New York. James and Nancy Slogar came to Florida in 1964. Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening, and birding, but her passion was her family and her faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Marywood College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with a BA in History. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Titusville.
Nancy Marie Slogar is survived by her husband of 65 years, James H. Slogar of Titusville, Florida; daughter Catherine Cooper of Titusville; son Michael Slogar and wife Tamara, of Atlanta, Georgia; son John E. Slogar and wife Laura, of Oviedo, Florida; son Thomas J. Slogar and wife Pamela, of Oviedo; son Christopher L. Slogar and wife Cristina, of Long Beach, California; grandchildren Nicole, Stephen, Jennifer, Erin, Tyson and wife Amy, Haley and husband Michael; great-grandson Theodore H. Slogar. Nancy is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Edward Tierney, and son James A. Slogar.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Titusville on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All are welcome. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com. Please consider a donation to the Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville in lieu of flowers at www.hospiceofstfrancis.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020