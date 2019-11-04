Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Nancy Willoughby

Nancy Willoughby was born on August 17, 1933 to Joe Henry Hall Sr. and Pearl Annie Booker Hall in Toast, NC. She passed peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Cocoa, FL at 86 years of age.

Nancy married J.C Willoughby and welcomed 2 children, Lisa and Jeff. Nancy and J.C moved from Myrtle Beach, SC to Cocoa, which was their home for 60 years.

Nancy was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband, J.C Willoughby and siblings; J.H Hall Jr, James Norris Hall, Mary Sue Lambert, Jack Hall and Peggy Hall.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Mike) Ballard, son, Jeff Willoughby and grandson, Justin Willoughby; children, Barry (Linda) Willoughby, Joyce Nordyke; grandchildren, Greg (Jennifer), Pam, Sara, Jackie and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings; David Lee (Rose) Hall, Annie Kay (Bill) Ring and Donald (MaryAnn) Hall, Sister-in-law, Hortense Hall and many special nieces and nephews.

Nancy will be interred at Brevard Memorial Park in Cocoa, FL alongside her husband, J.C.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
