Nellie (Bongiorno) Clavette
Mooresville, NC - Nellie Clavette (Bongiorno), 90 of Mooresville, NC, formerly of Melbourne, FL and Methuen, MA passed peacefully on October 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 16, 1928 in Lawrence, MA, to the late Gaetano and Angela (Augeri) Bongiorno. Beloved husband of the late Leo Clavette. Loving mother of Leo Clavette Jr and his wife Louanne of Winchester, MA, Cheryl Chapman of Melbourne, FL, and Thomas Clavette and his wife Laurie of Mooresville, NC. She is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren, Robert Fichera, Caitlin and Andrew Clavette, Sean and Brittany Chapman and 5 great grandchildren.
She graduated from the Massachusetts Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.Going into Operating Room nursing, she went on to become Head Nurse at Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, and the Holmes Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. She was president of the Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN) Platinum Coast Chapter, FL.
Her vision for the need for Hospice inpatient facility for Brevard County became a reality when the William Childs Hospice House opened in 2004.She was instrumental in the Foundations Capital Campaign for fundraising and in getting this project off the ground.
Private family interment will be held at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge, Fl.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Nov 9th at 1:30 pm at the Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, Fl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County https://www.hoic.org. or William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay Fl, https://hf.org/ways_to_help/found-waytogive.cfm
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC is serving the Clavette family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019