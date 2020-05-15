Nicolas Tafoya
Nicolas Tafoya

Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Nicolas Tafoya, 53,Passed away Saturday May 2, 2020.

Nicolas was survived by his mother Lily ; children Matthew and Amanda Krukoski; grandchildren Lucy, Easton, and Audreyi; Siblings Diana, Debra, Denise, and Monica.

Tony (Nick) was native of Colorado and was raised in Indian Harbour. He graduated from Satellite High School. He was a talented lifelong auto mechanic and was known as Nick the Mechanic.




Published in FloridaToday from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
