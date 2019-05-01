|
Nicole Marie Geraneo
Satellite Beach - Our family is devastated to announce the untimely death of Nicole Marie Geraneo, age 35, on Sunday, April 27, 2019. She leaves behind her grandparents, Gennaro and Alba Geraneo; parents Gerald A and Dawn M Geraneo; brother, Gerald A Geraneo Jr; sisters, Anna E Geraneo, Angelina D Geraneo; nephew Caiden F Colombo; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A small private family memorial will be held at a later date. To honor her memory please consider a donation to a .
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 1, 2019