|
|
Nina W. Bailey
Melbourne - Nina Williams Bailey, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Born on December 17, 1935 in Birmingham, AL to Samuel and Nina Booker Williams.
Nina married the love of her life Raymond on June 13, 1959 and they spent 59 years together. Family was everything to Nina, she loved to travel and go camping. Nina was a faithful Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL with a degree in teaching. Nina was a dedicated and passionate teacher who taught at Sabal and Harbor City Elementary schools, she retired after 30 years.
A faithful loving wife, mother and grandmother Nina leaves her loving husband, Raymond; son, Richard D. (Kendra) Bailey; daughter Katherine M. Bailey; three grandchildren, Hunter, Jacob and Abbie Bailey; brother, Santley B. (Ann) Williams of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Dee Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel E. and Nina Booker Williams; brother, Samuel E. Williams II.
The family will have a private service and burial in Osage City, KS.
Arrangments by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019