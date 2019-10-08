|
|
Nolan Polley
Titusville - Nolan L Polley, 84, of Titusville passed away and joined his beloved wife, Ruth, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born on January 9, 1935 to the late Ernest and Vera Polley, Nolan was a member of the Honda Gold Wing Association and enjoyed being outdoors, skydiving, SCUBA diving, traveling. He worked at the Space Center for over 20 years. Nolan will be greatly missed by his daughter Leeann (Joshua) Corban and brother Mason (Nancy) Polley. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10-11 at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Angel Flight, 12345 E. Skelly Drive Tulsa, OK 74128.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 8, 2019