Nora Jane Kabboord
Cocoa Beach - You are about to read the obituary of NORA JANE KABBOORD, who passed away on March 16, 2020. The intent is to try to capture what NORA JANE would say if she were writing her own obituary, and to blend it with the thoughts of her family.
Nora would start by saying she was born on January 31, 1955, in Syracuse, New York, but her family moved to Cocoa Beach in 1958, so her dad could build missiles and her mother could co-found the Cape Canaveral hospital. She would further tell us that she was the 2nd youngest of four children, i.e., George, Susan and Helen, and was by far the prettiest and most intelligent, even though her brother and sisters did not think so.
Nora would let us know that she was proud of her AA College degree from Brevard Community College, and the fact that she was a very proficient medical transcriptionist.
She would also tell us that one of her greatest accomplishments was marrying her love, "Big John", 43 years ago.
From the beginning, she would refer and introduce Big John as her "first husband", to remind him to work hard and behave or there would be a "second husband".
Nora would say that she was the proudest of her two children, John and Elly, and of their spouses. John married Katherine (Kit) and together they have three and 1/2 grandchildren, Ava, Jack, Elizabeth, and Donald, who has not arrived yet. Elly married her wonderful and loving husband, Kyle Kearcher; and went on to win two world CrossFit championships.
Other than her children, spouses and grandchildren, if asked what was important to her, she would say; her deep faith evidence by her attendance at daily mass, her 20 year attendance at Our Saviour's Chapel, her love for animals, especially her rescued dog Mangie, her ability to give to others, and her love of many close friends. She would also add her Facebook family; Juice N Java, and her Cocoa Beach gym family. She would say "I love Facebook, but I'm not married to it." (that might be debatable).
Finally, she would say that she would like to be remembered for her love of life, love for Big John, raising and loving her two children, John and Elly, and for her wit, beauty, and charm (at times).
We the family will so dearly miss Nora Jane, who she was, and what she meant to us. Although, she will be missed, she will most certainly never be forgotten. This week a very bright light in our lives went out, only to be turned on when we meet again in heaven.
The family would like to give special thanks to Gena Harrison, our lifelong caretaker and housekeeper, Nora's sister, Susan McLean, her brother George Reinhart, our private nurse, Donna Allaire, all the hospice folks, especially Doctor Dana, and finally father's, Edmund Tobin, Joseph Long, and Val DeVera.
Services are not being scheduled at this time, but will be when the CDC lifts the gathering restriction. A special notice will be published at that time. You may sign Nora's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
