Nora "Powell" Parker
Rockledge - Nora "Powell" Parker, was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 5th 1932 to Clarence Powell and Leason "Jones" Powell. Nora married Alton Parker on July 29, 1951. They spent 63 years of married life together, before he sadly passed on August 22, 2014. Alton was an Air Force veteran. Alton and Nora had four children, Michael, Patrick, Timothy and Brenda. Patrick sadly passed in 1996. Nora has twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and a recent great great grandchild.
Nora was a volunteer at Wuesthoff Hospital for 35 years providing 45,000 of volunteer hours. Nora kept her faith strong and had been an active member of Grace Methodist Church. She has now gone to her place of rest, but never to leave our hearts. Her graceful spirit will remain with her family and friends forever.
There will be a visitation on October 15, 2019 from 2-3pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial 5950 S US Hwy 1 Rockledge. A funeral service will follow at 3pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019