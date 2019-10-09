Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora "Powell" Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora "Powell" Parker Obituary
Nora "Powell" Parker

Rockledge - Nora "Powell" Parker, was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 5th 1932 to Clarence Powell and Leason "Jones" Powell. Nora married Alton Parker on July 29, 1951. They spent 63 years of married life together, before he sadly passed on August 22, 2014. Alton was an Air Force veteran. Alton and Nora had four children, Michael, Patrick, Timothy and Brenda. Patrick sadly passed in 1996. Nora has twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and a recent great great grandchild.

Nora was a volunteer at Wuesthoff Hospital for 35 years providing 45,000 of volunteer hours. Nora kept her faith strong and had been an active member of Grace Methodist Church. She has now gone to her place of rest, but never to leave our hearts. Her graceful spirit will remain with her family and friends forever.

There will be a visitation on October 15, 2019 from 2-3pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial 5950 S US Hwy 1 Rockledge. A funeral service will follow at 3pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now