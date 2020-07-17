Norbert L. Misch, Sr.
Rockledge - Norbert L. Misch, Sr., age 82 of Rockledge passed away July 15, 2020 at Rockledge Regional Hospital. He was the 2nd of eight children born to Theodore and Genevieve Gawlik Misch in Trempeleau, Wisconsin. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was a 60 year resident of Rockledge and a Catholic. Norbert is survived by his wife Beverly, son Dr. N. Leo Misch, Jr. and his wife Meri Beth, granddaughters Hannah and Abigail Misch, 3 brothers and 1 sister and brother-in-law Sam Broyles. He was predeceased by his parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters. Norbert retired from Carrol Dist. After 42 years of service. He later worked 5 years at Rockledge Square Publix where he loved helping everyone. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. If so desired, donations in Norbert's name may be made to the Central Brevard Humane Society. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
.