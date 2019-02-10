Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Norma Gladney
Norma Gladney
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Rockledge - Norma Gladney passed away just shy of her 71st birthday after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Donald; their children Laura (Wayne) Lovell, Jennifer (Lynn) Padgett and Daniel; grandchildren Bryan (Shanda) Lovell, Branda (Christopher) Yates, Logan Padgett and Wyatt Gladney; great-grandchildren Ashton and Scarlett Lovell, Lexa, Lucas, Jenna, Jase and Sami Johnson; her mother-in-law Marie Gladney, her brother David (Sheri) Waite and very special niece, Sue Spurgeon, who was like a daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Waite and brothers, Jerry, Ronnie, James and Richard Waite.

There will be a visitation held on Monday February 11 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and from 10-11am on Tuesday February 12 at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 12 at 11am at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial followed by a reception. Interment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the William Childs Hospice House, 381 Med Plex Pkwy NE Palm Bay, FL 32907, in honor of Norma.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 10, 2019
