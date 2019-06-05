Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Norma Jean Hardesty


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean Hardesty Obituary
Norma Jean Hardesty

Melbourne - Norma Jean Hardesty of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully after a short illness on May 31, 2019, at the age of 87. Norma was born in the small coal mining town of Matoaka, WV, on January 8, 1932. She married Elwood Hardesty, her high school sweetheart, in 1951. Prior to settling in Eau Gallie, where they raised their family, Elwood was stationed at Patrick Air Force Base and Norma worked at the Tech Building on base. While at home with her young children, Norma volunteered at W.J. Creel Elementary School. When her children were older she returned to the workforce as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper. She worked at Florida Electronics and then Harris Semiconductor until retiring in 1992. After retiring, she and Elwood spent several years traveling the country with their 5th wheel, seeing the great and small sights along the way. Together with Elwood, Norma settled in the South Oaks community in Melbourne in 1996 and participated in many of the activities and social functions of the community. Norma was a talented pianist and expressed herself creatively through painting, needlework, and ceramics. She also enjoyed bridge, spending time with her family, and collecting dolls and glassware. Norma was predeceased by her beloved Elwood, who passed in October, 2018. She is survived by daughters Kathy Ivey (Bo) and Cherie Slasor (Steve), grandchildren James Brunswick (Leslie), Jeremy Sigman, and Carrie Brady (Brandon), and great-grandchildren Destiny Shropshire, Dylan Brunswick, Carter Brunswick, Noah Brady, Gray Brady, and Aiden Brunswick. Services will be held on Friday, June 7, at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne. Viewing is at 10:00 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Norma will be interred alongside Elwood at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetary.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 5, 2019
