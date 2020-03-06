|
|
Norma Moore Quinn
Indialantic - Norma Moore Quinn, 87, of Indialantic, passed away on Mar. 3, 2020. She was born on Feb. 2, 1933 in Onia, AR. Norma led a life of giving to Hearts Out to Haiti and Helping Haiti's Children projects largely through Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community. Her efforts brought help to Haitian parishes and schools in the mountain communities of Morne-a-Chandelle, Les Palmes, and Durissy. Additionally, she worked with St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Indialantic, making and providing 100-draw string Christmas gift bags for the Orphan Children of Haiti.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years; Bob, son; Doug (Becky), granddaughter; Bailey, siblings; Don Moore, Bernice Adkinson, Nelda May, Evelyn Rhoades, Lorene Brown, Hazel Reed, and Nova Braley, and a large loving extended family.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Tues. Mar. 10, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Indialantic. Burial will be at 11am on Wed. Mar. 11, 2020 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Norma's name to Heart's Out to Haiti Mission at www.hnj.org/hearts-out-to-haiti.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020