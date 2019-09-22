|
|
Norma R. Sater
Cocoa Beach - Our lovingly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Norma Sater, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019. She was born in Guatemala in Central America and raised in New York. She graduated from Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia with a degree in Sociology. She moved to Miami Beach, Florida with her parents in 1957. She married Stanford Sater in 1959, and they lived in West Palm Beach, and later in Cocoa Beach because of her husband's employment in the space program.
She was a teacher at Roosevelt Middle School and Cocoa Beach High School. She was later employed by Trafford Realty and as an agent with John Hancock Insurance.
She is survived by her husband, Stanford Sater, sons Dr. Craig Sater (Jennifer) of Merritt Island, FL, Dr. Richard Sater (Pamela) of Greensboro, N.C., and daughter Dr. Deborah "Debbie" Carstens (Mark) of Merritt Island, FL, and her six grandchildren, Natalie, Richard "Richie" Jr., Cassidy, Christian, Ryan, and Lindsay.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph, and Dolores Resnikoff, and brothers, Dr. Lionel Reese, and Ronald Resnikoff. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory can be made to the Church of Our Saviour or the Brevard Humane Society.
A memorial Mass will be held at Church of Our Saviour on September 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment in the memorial garden. A reception will follow in the Angel room. You may sign Norma's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019