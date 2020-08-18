Norma Sue Chioma
Cocoa Beach - Norma Sue Walker Chioma of Cocoa Beach passed away August 15, 2020.
She was born on September 26, 1934 in the mining town of Brewster in Polk County, and grew up in Wauchula, Florida.
She graduated from Hardee H.S. and Brevard Community College.
She is survived by her husband John and four sons, Kevin and wife Diann, Fort Meade, Kelly, Cocoa, David and wife Laura, Cocoa, Vincent and wife Kristin, Eglin A.F. B. , Florida 12 grand children and 6 great grand children.
She was a member of Our Saviour's Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach and was the past President of the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
She worked for Northrop and Autonetics at Patrick A.F.B. and the Cape Canaveral A.F.S, and North American Aviation at the Kennedy Space Center on the Apollo Program.
Services will be at Our Saviour's Catholic Church, 5301 N Atlantic Ave. Cocoa Beach 11:00 AM, Tuesday August 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Our Saviour's St. Vincent De Paul Society or the Alzheimer's Association