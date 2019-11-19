Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Melbourne, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne - Norma Kells Waseleski passed away at age 74 Saturday, November 16, 2019 due to cardiac arrest. It was a peaceful passing with her husband Robert of 55 years, son Rob, daughter Lisa at her side.

Norma was born at home in South Deerfield, Massachusetts to the late Robert E Kells and Norma Neimoth Kells. Her younger years were spent in Montague City, Massachusetts where she graduated Turners Falls High School with honors. Norma attended Westfield State College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst with honors with a degree in secondary education

She later met and married Robert B. Waseleski of Millers Falls, Massachusetts on May 2, 1964- son of the late parents Clesson B. and Wanda C. Waseleski.

Norma was a beautiful kind, caring, helpful, understanding individual and loved her 34 years of teaching at Greenfield, Massachusetts Jr High School and Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne.. Norma loved reading, bunko, travel- African Safari, Polynesia, Australia,many Europaean countries, 122 cruises-

all of which we so exciting to her, Even got to waddle with penquins off Tamanian Sea (Blue sceen) after seeing them come out of sea,!

Norma was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, local Bunco group, Marriage Encounter Group over 30 years and Delta Kappa Gama.

Family will receive family and friends on Monday November 25, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a Mass at 11 am at Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne, FL

Funeral arrangements are being made by Davis Seawinds Funeral home. Please in lieu of flowers donate to Habitat for Humanity or Brevard Humane Society in Norma's name.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
