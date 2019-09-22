|
Norman A. Tigh
Palm Bay - On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Norman "Norm" Alden Tigh, loving husband and devoted father of two children, passed away after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 81.
Norm was born in Brooklyn, NY to Alden and Kathleen "Kay" (Kelly) Tigh. In August of 1968, he married the love of his life, Margaret. Together they are proud parents to their children, Joanne and John.
As a Facilities Project Manager for the Royal Bank of Canada, Norm worked in locations across the US, and throughout the world, for more than 30 years. When not on vacation with family, he enjoyed trips hunting or curling in Canada.
An active member of the David B. Roche Volunteer Fire Company for more than 20 years, Norm served the people of Thiells, NY as President of the Fire Company, and later as Fire Commissioner.
Norm relished his time as a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Haverstraw Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge, No. 877, the Palm Bay Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge, No. 2766, and the Palm Bay Moose Lodge 2311. He enjoyed lively conversation and the pleasure of being among friends.
Known for his larger than life personality, Norm had a predisposition for great generosity and caring for friends and loved ones. Norm was the consummate connector, capable of charming strangers into fast friends. Making deals was by far his favorite pastime. And, for the unfortunate telemarketers who rang, Norm made sport out of anyone daring to unexpectedly interrupt his day.
Norm is preceded in death by his father, Alden, his mother, Kay, and his two brothers, Frank and Earl. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, daughter Joanne and her husband Rob of Rock Springs, WY, son John and his wife Stephanie of Philadelphia, PA, and his four beloved grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Samuel, and Grace. He is also survived by his sisters-in law, brothers-in law, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. As "UNC," Norm was a proud patriarch of the Tigh clan, keeping tabs on the stories and achievements of our far-flung family, and marveling as it has grown throughout the years.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in Norm's memory may be made to the William Childs Hospice in Palm Bay, FL or the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019