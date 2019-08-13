|
Norval M. Guy
Melbourne, Florida - Norval Montgomery Guy, affectionately known as "Guy" to many who knew him, age 83, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on August 10, 2019, at Melbourne Regional Medical Center just 16 months after the passing of Kathy, his loving wife of 52 years. They are now reunited in Heaven.
Born in Stafford County, Virginia on August 28, 1935, he was the son of Walter Edward and Sally Embrey Guy, and was raised in Stafford County. He moved to Melbourne in 1965 and retired as a Quality Control Supervisor from Patrick Air Force Base in November 1990 after 37 years of civil service.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Brevard in Melbourne.
He is survived by sister Loretta Joan Hammock of Tampa, Florida, daughters Beverley (Tony) Suhre of Richmond, Virginia, Cindy (Brian) Trant of Stafford, Virginia, Donna (Robert) Northern of Southport, North Carolina, and Rhonda (Peter) Giugliano of Suffolk, Virginia, step-sons Terry (Lori) Embrey of Melbourne and Jeffrey (Kathy) Embrey of Cumming, Georgia, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, brothers Jimmy and Tommy Guy, step-son Henry Edward Bradley, step-daughter Tammy Doris Embrey, step-granddaughter Teresa and great grandson Blake.
Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, Florida with interment at Fountainhead Memorial Park. The visitation will start at 2:00 pm and the funeral will start at 3:00 pm.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Building Fund of the First Baptist Church of South Brevard, 4300 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida 32935.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 13, 2019