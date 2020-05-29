Norvin C. Evans
Indialantic - Lt. Col. Norvin "Bud" Evans, USAF (Ret) was born September 10, 1924 in Sewickley, PA. His lifelong love of aviation allowed him to actively participate in the evolution of aerospace. He obtained a degree from George Washington University and attended the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB, CA. Bud started flying as an Aviation Cadet, completed over 200 combat missions in three wars as combat fighter pilot, and continued on as an experimental test pilot in both the United States Air Force and the private sector. He was Commander of Flight Test Operations at Wright Patterson AFB when he retired to join General Electric's Manned Orbiting Laboratory program. During his 58 year flying career he flew 204 different types of aircraft accumulating over 15,000 hours as a pilot. He is a Fellow in the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.
Col. Evans documented his life as an experimental test pilot in three books, "Aviating With Evans". His stories have been published in Smithsonian's Air and Space Magazine and other publications. He was active in many aviation groups and served as a board member of the Valiant Air Command in Titusville, FL for many years. He remained an avid supporter of aviation until his death on May 17th.
Bud was not only lucky to be able to live the life he dreamed of, but he was lucky in love as well. He married Evelyn Colmetz in 1948 and they had two daughters, Tracy Evans Gkonos and Kerry Solonche. Evelyn died in 1979. A few years later he married Nancy Trogstad Evans and joyfully incorporated her three children, Robin Kable, Kathleen Waldie and Bob Smith into the fold. They have spent the last 37 years sharing adventures with their combined families. Bud is survived by his wife, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Friends and family, of which there are many, will be notified when it is safe to gather to celebrate Bud's life. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
