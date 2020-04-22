|
Olin Faulkenberry
Merritt Island - Olin Faulkenberry, age 84, a long-time resident of Merritt Island, passed away on Easter Sunday - April 12, 2020. Born May 2, 1935 in Lancaster County, South Carolina, to James Redman and Exie Janie Faulkenberry; he was one of 18 children.
He began his military career as an Infantryman (11B10); he also served as an Intelligence Analyst (96B40), and eventually transitioned into the S4 (Supply, Transportation, & Logistics) field; he retired as a Master Sergeant, having served as 1SG (11B50) for HQ Command FORSCOM, as well as acting Sergeant Major for his last unit in Pirmasens, Germany.
He settled his family on Merritt Island in 1976; he continued his service to the country, and extended it to the community as a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) instructor at Merritt Island High School; let it be known that he lived with, and will always be known to have, the heart of a MUSTANG. He shaped the minds and lives of the youth in a way that only he could (even those not enrolled in the JROTC program), each student learning to call him "Sarge" just like everyone else - and this is how his Merritt Island family will always know him, because when one says 'the Sarge' there is no doubt to whom they refer.
As a loving husband he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Lee Faulkenberry. He is also preceded in death by his parents and 13 brothers and sisters. As a father he is survived by his 5 sons: Marshall, James, Bret, Bart, and Daniel; his 4 sisters; his 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and an incredible extended family in his childhood hometown of Lancaster County, South Carolina.
In accordance with the current regulations a private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2019 at 10:00. A Facebook live stream will be available for viewing by visiting www.facebook.com/Brevard Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date to allow for full military honors and a broader participation of loved ones, friends, and others that wish to join the family in celebrating Olin's life, and the many lives that he touched over the years.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020