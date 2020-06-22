Olive Robinson Turner



Olive Robinson Turner Jones passed away at the age 89 Tuesday June 16, 2020. It was a peaceful passing with her family by her side. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by parent Alva and Linnie Robinson and brother William Love. She is survived by daughters Terri Turner McGourty husband David, Bobbi Turner Montgomery husband Nick and Jodi Turner. Grandsons John Smallwood and Ryan Arnold and great grandchildren Kaleb, Jaiden and Alivia. She was originally from Athens, Ohio where she leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store