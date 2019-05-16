|
Onofre Carrillo
Titusville - Onofre Pastor Carrillo, M.D., died Sunday May 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Cuba on October 18, 1927. He was medical director for PMC, the president of Brevard County Medical Society, and the medical director of Vista Manor Nursing Home. He retired from his practice in 1999 and fully retired in 2008 at the age of 80. Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Titusville; member for over 50 years.
Survived by his sons Onofre J. Carrillo (Amanda), and Dr. Carlos A. Carrillo (Tina), daughter Martha C. Steinle (Derrick), and his niece Magda Piñero and nephew Ramón Portu. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. He was preceded by his wife Estela R. Carrillo.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. Teresa Catholic Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 16, 2019