Orlando Rodriguez
Melbourne, FL - Orlando Rodriguez, 53, born in Huntington, New York passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Orlando was a QC Manager for 21 years with Aircraft Tubular Components in Melbourne. He served for several years on the Board of Directors and then President of our Homeowners Association. Orlando was a Grand Knight for 5 years with the K of C Council 3746 Melbourne and was very active in community projects for Our Lady of Lourdes Church and School. Orlando is survived by his wife, Lisa; brother, Rafael Rodriguez; sister, Gloria Rendon and niece, Patty Ospina.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food pantry, animal shelters or The Wounded Warrior Project
.
To all that knew him, Orlando was a funny and caring man who always put others first. He will truly be missed in many ways. www.brownliemaxwell.com