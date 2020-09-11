1/1
Orlando Rodriguez
Orlando Rodriguez

Melbourne, FL - Orlando Rodriguez, 53, born in Huntington, New York passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Orlando was a QC Manager for 21 years with Aircraft Tubular Components in Melbourne. He served for several years on the Board of Directors and then President of our Homeowners Association. Orlando was a Grand Knight for 5 years with the K of C Council 3746 Melbourne and was very active in community projects for Our Lady of Lourdes Church and School. Orlando is survived by his wife, Lisa; brother, Rafael Rodriguez; sister, Gloria Rendon and niece, Patty Ospina.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food pantry, animal shelters or The Wounded Warrior Project.

To all that knew him, Orlando was a funny and caring man who always put others first. He will truly be missed in many ways.

www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
