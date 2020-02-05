|
|
Pamela Shockley Quenzler
Merritt Island - Pamela Shockley Quenzler (April 12, 1949 - December 29, 2019), passed away peacefully, quickly at the age of 70 after a three month battle with brain cancer. Pam grew up in Orange County, CA and was a California Girl in true Beach Boys tradition, loving the sun and the beach all her life. She married and moved East with her first husband Ken, who served in the USMC. Soon after daughter Becky was born, Pam and Becky came to Florida and made Merritt Island their home. Pam proudly tended bar at the Cocoa Elks club for several years. Afterwards, she worked for the Holiday Inn in Merritt Island. It was there that she met her future husband David. They were married at the hotel in 1998 surrounded by family, friends and co-workers. Pam soon rekindled her love for Community Theater, acting and singing in many productions at nearly every theater in Brevard, often alongside her daughter Becky. She loved Girls Night Out and was often seen in the evening at area venues with her girlfriends, sometimes behind a Karaoke microphone. She was a world traveler and reluctant snow skier with the Space Coast Ski Club, serving on the board and as trip leader. Pam was a dear mother, wife and friend, easily recognized by the ever-present swath of purple in her hair. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Becky, son-in-law David, and grandchildren Jackson, Alexander and Robin. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Melbourne Civic Theatre, 817 E Strawbridge Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to support the Performing Arts, especially Community Theaters in Brevard, or the Mayo Clinic.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 5, 2020