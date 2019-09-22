Services
Pamela Vanover Pierce


1953 - 2019
Pamela Vanover Pierce Obituary
Pamela Vanover Pierce

Melbourne - September 13, 2019 Pam passed after losing her battle with cancer. Born at Patrick Air Force Base on May 30, 1953, she graduated in 1971 from Eau Gallie High School and had a long management career at CVS Pharmacy until retiring May 2018.

Pam also known as "Peeps", was strong willed and one of the toughest woman anyone could have known. She had a heart of gold, adventure for travel, luck at the casinos and loved offshore fishing. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.

She is survived by her better-half John Fincannon; only son Frank Pierce and his wife Angel; grandchildren: Caine, Zachary, Kylie, Hunter and Cole; and sister Yvonne.

Pam was taken from us too soon, but left this world on her terms surrounded by loved ones. She requested no memorial services.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019
