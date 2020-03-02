|
|
Parris Jellie
Palm Bay - Many years ago, Parris Jellie, was born on January 1, 1943. As luck would have it, it was the first year that the city of St. Catharines, Ontario did not give a gift to the first baby born in the New Year. He graduated from Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario. Parris and Carol married on January 16, 1971 and moved to Ottawa, Ontario where he worked as an insurance adjuster and then for the Department of Indian and Northern Affairs. In 1988, to escape the snow and cold in Ottawa, Parris moved with Carol and Catherine to Palm Bay, FL. He worked as an insurance adjuster there for many years. Parris cherished his amazing friends, some of whom he'd known for over 50 years. He was the dear husband of 49 years to Carol, loving father to Catherine and son in law, Bryon, and his adored "little one", granddaughter, Astrid. His family also includes his brother in law, Vern, sister in law, Sandy, and nieces Kim (Jeff) with Aaron and Danny, and Beckie with Meagan and Justin. We'll remember him fondly, always in flip flops enjoying lunch at Duffy's. He would say "go Gators! " Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020